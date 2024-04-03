During the Supreme Court hearing, the Chief Justice handled the matters patiently, Hasan Pasha

No one knows what to do next, Justice (R) Shaikh Usmani

Until the minority seats are decided, the Senate elections cannot be held, Kunwardalshad

Today’s hearing in Supreme Court will be very happy, SK Niazi

It is absolutely right that there should be no interference in the affairs of judiciary, SK Niazi

I agree with Justice Shaiq Usmani’s opinion that open court hearing should not be held, SK Niazi

The Chief Justice said that there should be no interference in any matter of the judiciary,

The Chief Justice has indicated that a full bench may be constituted

Today’s hearing on Sumoto Action will be very happy, former Chairman Pakistan Bar Council

Hasan Pasha is fully satisfied with today’s hearing in the Supreme Court

If the allegations are true, it is repeated to bring out the involved characters.If the judges were facing problems, they could have started contempt of court proceedings

Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani termed today’s hearing on the judges’ letter issue as ridiculous

6 judges had written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, it should have replied,

The Chief Justice is part of the Supreme Judicial Council but the letter was not written to him, Shaikh Usmani

In today’s hearing, some things came out which was shocking to hear

The problems of the judiciary have to be solved by the judiciary itself,

The kind of things that are coming out, people’s confidence in the justice system will rise,

Answer should have been received from the forum on which the letter was written,

Before the letter was answered, some other personalities intervened

No need for full court bench on judges’ letter issue, judicial council is enough,

The Supreme Judicial Council should summon the judges who wrote the letter and ask for an explanation

There was no need for a commission of inquiry on the issue of Judges’ letter

The Supreme Judicial Council should call the judges and ask if the letter has been written, then what is the reason for it

It is a question mark that if there are such cases, what should the judges of the Supreme Court do

The judges who wrote the letter can themselves take action against the interfering elements,

Other judges should also be called and asked whether you are facing any such problems

It is not known whether Justice (R) Tasadeq Jilani refused first or Sumoto was taken first,

If such matters are discussed in open house, then its effects will come out

Decisions of former judges should not be discussed in this way,

People’s trust in the courts is getting less and less,

Justice (R) Wajiha Uddin has lost the dignity of the courts in the public today

Today, if previous decisions will be talked about, then tomorrow they will talk about you,

Our problem is that we cannot separate the big problems from ourselves,

In developed countries, big problems are beyond personal,

All judges should be called and find out how far this disease has taken root,

Day by day things are changing fast, we need to open our eyes,

Minority seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are yet to be decided, Kunwardalshad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is represented in the Senate, Kunwardalshad

It is being heard that the elections for the Senate Chairman will be held on April 5, Kunwardalshad

Due to political confrontation, we are not moving towards improvement

So far, the Election Commission has not recognized the Sunni Ittehad Council as a parliamentary party

The Election Commission should be requested to consider the Sunni Ittehad Council as a parliamentary party

Never in the history of Pakistan have such letters been written to judges as are now arriving

Justice (Rtd) Tasadeq Hussain Jilani took a good decision by dissociating himself from the case

Mohsin Naqvi became the interior minister, he was also coming forward as a candidate for the prime minister

If the situation worsens in the future, Mohsin Naqvi can also become caretaker prime minister