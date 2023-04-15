LAHORE: Pakistan has reported one fatality caused by a novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,580,409 cases have now been confirmed as positive. On Saturday, the total number of fatalities nationwide increased to 30,655.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released data showing that throughout the course of the previous day, at least 67 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19.

Pakistan performed 5,478 tests in the last 24 hours, and 67 of the results came back positive for the illness. 1.22 percent was the recorded Covid positive ratio.