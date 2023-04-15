SARGODHA: In a case brought under terrorist-related accusations, a court against terrorism on Saturday approved the three-day physical remand of the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The court has ordered the Bhakkar police to finish their investigation in three days and bring Mr. Gandapur back into court on Tuesday (April 18) of the following week. The court has handed Mr. Gandapur over to them for questioning.

A day earlier, the district magistrate, Muhammad Asif Niaz, cleared his name in the case involving illegal weapons, and the local magistrate, Muhammad Waseem, placed him under police custody for three days as part of a physical remand in a case involving the Sarai Mahajir police station that was filed on various charges, including attempted murder.

Three cases against the PTI have been filed by the Bhakkar police, one of which contains anti-terrorism clauses.

Ali Amin Gandapur was moved from Islamabad to the Bhakkar Saddar police station on Friday because three complaints had been filed against him there for attempted murder and terrorism.

The PTI leader was given to the Bhakkar police on a one-day transit remand on Thursday by the district and sessions court in Islamabad. Mr. Gandapur was wanted by the Bhakkar police for a three-day transit hold. However, the PTI was turned over to the Bhakkar police on a one-day detention by duty magistrate Naveed Khan.