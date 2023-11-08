It has been 32 days since the Israeli offensive on Gaza, during which thousands of Palestinians have been martyred, but at the same time, massive infrastructure has been damaged.

According to the statement issued by the government media office of Gaza, due to the Israeli bombardment, on average, one wounded person reaches the hospital every minute, while 15 dead people are brought to the hospital every hour.

The statement further informed that every hour an average of 5 women and 6 children are martyred.

Similarly, about 70 percent of the population of Gaza has been displaced due to Israeli bombing.

According to the statement, since October 7, 30,000 tons of explosives have been dropped by Israel on Gaza and an average of 80 tons of explosives were used per square kilometer.

During this period, 50 percent of hospitals and 62 percent of medical centers have closed due to bombing or running out of fuel.

According to the Gaza Media Office, 222,000 residential buildings were affected by the Israeli bombardment over a period of more than a month, of which 10,000 were completely destroyed.

According to the statement, 222 schools have been destroyed by the Israeli bombing so far, while 60 educational institutions have been closed due to the bombing.

Similarly, 88 government buildings have also been destroyed so far.

The statement also stated that 192 mosques were damaged by the Israeli aggression, of which at least 56 mosques were martyred while 3 churches were demolished.