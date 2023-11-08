Australia’s victory against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup not only took them to the semi-finals but also paved the way for the Australian team to take on Pakistan.

So far, India, Australia, and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals, while Pakistan will not face much difficulty in reaching the semi-finals.

Glenn Maxwell’s innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai dashed Afghanistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Looking at the points table, so far India, South Africa, and Australia have made it to the last four, while New Zealand is the third team. , there is competition in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s last match is against South Africa but they are behind Pakistan in run rate which means now they have to not only win the last match but win it by a big margin.

How can Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals?

Pakistan reaching the semi-final depends on the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, if the Kiwi team loses or the match is rained out, then the national team will only have to beat England because by then Afghanistan and South Africa The match must have been decided.

*If New Zealand wins the last match, Pakistan will have to win the last match against England by a big margin.

* If New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by 50 runs, Pakistan will have to beat England by 180 runs.

* If New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by one run, Pakistan will have to beat England by 131 runs.

* If Sri Lanka beats New Zealand, Pakistan will only have to beat England to qualify.

* If this match is abandoned due to rain, Pakistan will only have to beat England to qualify.