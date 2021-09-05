DADU: At least five have been reported dead on Sunday in a horrific accident involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV), heading for the tourist spot Gorakh Hills, turning over and falling off the road.

The local police reached the scene and confirmed the SUV truck was meant for Gorakh Hill Station. Among the seven traveling in the truck, five died on the spot while two are injured. All of them are being shifted to the local hospital.

More details on the matter are being sought as one of the dead in the accident is dubbed as official tour guide.