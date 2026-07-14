Four more terrorists were killed by security forces, taking the death toll in Operation Shaban to 83.

A joint operation by the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police is underway in Balochistan. According to security sources, effective operations against Fitnat-ul-Kharij are continuing in the area.

Sources say that security forces are targeting Khawarij terrorists through air and ground operations.

Balochistan

Important achievements in Operation Shaban

Security forces continue operations against terrorists

A joint operation by the Pakistan Army, FC and police against Fitnat-ul-Kharij is underway in Balochistan, during which heavy casualties and property losses have been caused to Khawarij in ground and air operations..

According to security sources, Khawarij terrorists are facing heavy losses as a result of effective operations by the forces. Sources said that confirmed reports of the killing of 4 more terrorists have been received during recent operations, after which the total number of terrorists killed in Operation Shaaban has reached 83.

According to security sources, a total of 121 Khawarij terrorists have been killed since July 5 during Operation Shaaban and other intelligence-based operations. Textiles& Nonwovens

Sources say that Operation Shaaban will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated in Balochistan.