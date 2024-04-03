According to experts, anthrax bacteria naturally lie dormant in the soil but become active when humans come in contact with them.

Anthrax bacteria can also be produced in the laboratory, the deadly bacteria can be spread by letter, by mixing it with food and water, or even by being thrown into the air.

According to medical experts, anthrax suffocation can cause a severe disease like severe flu if it infects any part of the body. The infection also causes blisters that itch. Without proper treatment, death can also occur.

In the last three to four decades, several cases of anthrax use against opponents have been reported.

In 2001, 22 people were infected with anthrax sent by mail in the United States, 5 of whom died.

These anthrax attacks suspended the US postal system and temporarily closed the US Senate building.