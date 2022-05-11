<!-- wp:image {"width":1083,"height":619} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/391037_081334_updates-696x398.jpg" alt="4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjoining areas" width="1083" height="619"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Moderate <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">4.1 magnitude earthquake<\/a> was felt in Swat and adjoining areas on early Wednesday morning.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Meteorological Department confirmed that 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat, Chitral, Dir and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning, a private news channel reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The tremors spread panic among locals, however, so far no<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> casualty<\/a> or damage was reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured to be 224 kilometres.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>While the bordering area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan was identified as the epicenter of the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">earthquake.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->