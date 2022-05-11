<!-- wp:image {"width":1064,"height":721} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/Screenshot-2021-03-31-at-20.36.23-694x470-1.png" alt="Introducing electoral reforms top most agenda of govt: Law Minister" width="1064" height="721"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Minister for Law and Justice Senator<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/"> Azam Nazir Tarar<\/a> Wednesday said that present government\u2019 top agenda to introduce electoral reforms in the country would ensure transparency in the democratic process and level playing field for all political parties.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Talking to news TV channel, he said the government was ready to hear opposition regarding the issue of reforms as it is a matter of the \u201cfuture of Pakistan\u2019s democracy\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said right of vote to overseas Pakistanis cannot be given till the required legislation is done by the parliament regarding various practical legal aspects, adding, proper dialogue and <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">debate<\/a> would be the best way to tackle the issue.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>He said electoral reform committee would further discuss all legal points to ensure the rights of overseas Pakistanis adding PML-N would support the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad under a democratic approach and principles.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>\u201cOverseas are our precious asset and the pride of Pakistan,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Replying a question, he said as per the vision of the Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Shahbaz Sharif<\/a> , the government is utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to the common man from effects of price hike.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Minister also reiterated his government\u2019s firm commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights including the rights of women, children, and minorities in Pakistan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->