Ali Rehman Khan is prepared to venture beyond of his comfort zone and portray a “intersex” character on television, joining the league of actors and projects par excellence in Lollywood. Director Bilawal Hussain Abbasi is delivering another cinematic masterpiece, a drama named Guru, with Khan in the major role, continuing the trend started by Saim Sadiq’s Joyland and Muneeb Butt’s Sar-e-Rah.

Guru, which will air on Express Entertainment, will keep viewers hooked to the screen by centering on the protagonist, an intersex person, both during social gatherings and at home.

Khan’s tough role as an intersex person who dances at events to get money was introduced in a preview for the upcoming drama serial that was released on the channel’s official Instagram account on Saturday. The camera cuts between the character’s miserable life and the hilarious escapades at the wedding reception, illustrating the contrast in their path. The trailer also features Khan’s new avatar examining children’s toys before a new infant enters the scene.

The intense teaser elicits a range of feelings, and the tense music just deepens the intrigue. Drug abuse, prejudice, and societal hierarchy were also alluded to in the earlier teases.

The project’s release date hasn’t yet been announced. Zhalay Sarhadi, Hira Khan, and Umer Aalam all play significant roles in the drama.

