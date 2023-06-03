Kolkata: Death toll rises to 288 as 3 trains collide in India

According to reports, several coaches of a passenger train traveling from Kolkata derailed in the Balasore district of the Indian state of Arisa and collided with a train coming from the opposite direction on the other track. Meanwhile, a freight car also collided with both the trains.

After the collision of the trains, there was a scene of doom at the accident site. People from the nearby villages came to the aid of the travelers under your help. The organs of those who died in the accident spread far and wide while 900 people were injured.

According to officials, hundreds of people are still trapped between the destroyed coaches of the trains. Hundreds of rescue personnel, security forces personnel and ambulances are participating in the relief operations. An emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

The damaged bogies are being cut and the trapped people are being rescued. There is a chance in increase of casualties.