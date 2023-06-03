LAHORE: Farhat Farooq, former Punjab MPA, has been detained by police in connection with the May 9 protest-related attack on the Jinnah House in Lahore.

Police stated she was located using geofencing, and they added that the culprit would be brought before a court to face additional legal repercussions.

Following his identification through the geofencing process, another suspect named Awais Mustaq was also apprehended.

After their party’s leader was taken into custody in connection with a corruption case on May 9, PTI members violently protested. The situation deteriorated when they infiltrated the cantonment areas and targeted military targets, including the residence of the Lahore Corps Commanders, in addition to setting memorials on fire.

The demonstrators also made an effort to attack the GHQ in a group.

Police initiated an operation to apprehend the criminals responsible for attacking the military and public properties after the occurrences. Videos that are circulating on social media are being used current technology to identify the suspects.

In connection with the violence seen during the May 9 protests, police have so far detained several PTI women employees.