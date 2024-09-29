Rawalpindi: Police registered 3 new cases against PTI founder chairman Imran Khan on Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Liaquat Bagh Murree Road protest call yesterday.

Cases have been registered against Imran Khan under section 7 of the Terrorism Act ATA while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has also been named in the cases.

According to the text of the case, the former prime minister called for protests from Adiala jail and incited workers against national institutions.

New cases were registered by New Town Police Station and Civil Line Police Station, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of terrorism and violation of Section 144.

Criticism of the Punjab government, national institutions, vandalism, arson and stone pelting have also been accused.