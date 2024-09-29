Lahore: Late Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife and Tik-Toker Dania Shah has been explained by her second husband Hakeem Shehzad on the viral videos with a young boy.

Hakeem Shahzad denied the rumors and divorce news circulating on social media and said that Daniya is his wife and will remain.

He said that he is a free-thinking person and Dania Shah can live her life as she wants.

He added that the boy is a eunuch and Daniya’s cameraman, whom he himself hired as an employee.

Shahzad further said that he has given Daniya 20 acres of land, a car worth two crores, gold and 15 shooters, and he does not object to any of Daniya’s work.

Rejecting rumors of divorce on Daniya’s viral videos on social media, Hakeem Shahzad said that people who spread rumors are negative thinkers.