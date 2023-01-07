LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,935, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, 30,638 people had died nationwide.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that throughout the course of the previous day, at least 24 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid.

24 persons tested positive out of the 4,472 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.54 percent.