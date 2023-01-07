ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Geneva.

PM Shehbaz will head a high-level team made up of federal ministers and SAPMs to Switzerland where, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he will co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan on January 9.

The conference will aid in mobilising outside aid to help Pakistan’s people and government recover from the recent disastrous floods more successfully.

At the meeting, Pakistan will propose the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and ask for global assistance and long-term collaborations for its implementation.

The 4RF document presents a prioritised and sequenced plan that has been established at the federal and provincial levels. It also contains the institutional structures and finance mechanism for its open, transparent, and collaborative execution.

Official launch of the 4RF paper and partner support announcements will follow a high-level opening segment that will be co-chaired by the prime minister and UN Secretary General.

A combined press stakeout with the UN Secretary General and the prime minister will also take place.

In addition to outlining Pakistan’s plans for rehabilitating the affected population and rebuilding the damaged infrastructure with the assistance of development partners, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also discuss the country’s transition to a more dynamic and sustainable economic development model at the conference.