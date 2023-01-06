LAHORE: Despite the rise in the number of verified positive cases to 1,575,911 over the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported no deaths caused by new coronavirus. On Friday, 30,638 people had died nationwide.

At least 23 individuals nationwide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the past 24 hours, 3,910 tests were taken in Pakistan, and 23 of those results came back positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.59 percent.