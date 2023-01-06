KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been ordered by the Sindh High Court (SHC) to take down scandalous and defamatory online content about TV star Kubra Khan.

Last week, Adil Farooq Raja, a retired army officer who lives in the UK and runs a YouTube channel, made severe accusations against a few actresses by using their initials, S.A, K.K, M.H, and H.K.

Four actresses were forced to respond to the accusations on social media after having their identities linked by internet users. One of the actresses, Kubra, warned Raja that she would take serious action and sue him for defamation unless he provided evidence for his accusations, withdrew the remark, and issued a public apology.

The actress had petitioned for an interim injunction following a scandalous and defamatory social media campaign against her and three other TV stars. According to the petitioner, a YouTuber who identified himself as a rights activist and former army officer made untrue accusations against four media industry actresses, degrading them and insulting their modesty and dignity by claiming that they were employed by organisations to seduce politicians into lewd positions at safe houses.

A lawyer for the petitioner claimed that Raja later uploaded a different video in which he clarified the situation and backtracked on his initial statement, but in the interim, the actresses’ reputations—including the petitioner’s—had been irreparably damaged as a result of the materials posted on social media and in cyberspace.

According to the attorney, the YouTuber’s actions were strictly punishable under the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) of 2016, and the PTA was the appropriate body to investigate such crimes and issue decrees requiring the removal of such content.