(Ahmad Ali)

In 2024, Pakistan’s fight against terrorism reached a pivotal moment, marked by unprecedented resolve and strategic advancements from its military and security forces. This year stands as a testament to Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to restoring peace, security, and stability, with an unshakable focus on ensuring long-term success in countering extremism. The combined efforts of the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and intelligence agencies have made 2024 one of the most decisive years in the nation’s struggle against terrorism, proving the country’s determination to safeguard its future.

Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations in 2024 were nothing short of exhaustive and comprehensive, with a total of 59,775 operations conducted by the security forces throughout the year. This massive scale of action demonstrates the country’s relentless efforts to rid itself of the terrorist threat. These operations were not only wide-ranging but also marked by exceptional courage and sacrifice. Tragically, the nation lost 383 brave soldiers and officers, who gave their lives for the protection of their country and its people.

One of the most significant achievements of this year was the elimination of 925 terrorists, including high-value targets such as leaders of terrorist groups, in what was the largest death toll among militants in the past five years. Among the high-profile successes were the neutralization of key figures such as Mohsin, leader of the Khawarij in Malakand Division, and Atta, responsible for a deadly attack on a diplomatic convoy in Swat. The success in targeting high-ranking terrorists is a critical milestone, underscoring the effectiveness of the security forces in dismantling terrorist networks and their leadership.

Daily operations, averaging over 179 missions, have led to the significant weakening of terrorist groups in areas previously known for extremism, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and the tribal regions. These operations were not only limited to kinetic military action but were supported by intelligence-based operations (IBOs) that systematically hunted down terrorists, with 341 terrorists killed in 2,801 IBOs during the first ten months of the year alone. The year also witnessed the neutralization of 73 of Pakistan’s most-wanted criminals, sending a clear message that no terrorist-no matter how well-connected or elusive-is beyond the reach of the Pakistani military. This strategic dismantling of terrorist leadership has severely curtailed the operational capacity of extremist factions, further weakening their grip on the country’s most volatile regions.

This year, Pakistan intensified its focus on eliminating the nexus between terrorism and crime. The country’s leadership recognized that the fight against terrorism cannot be waged in isolation-it must involve dismantling the broader spectrum of illegal activities that enable extremism. This year saw major crackdowns on smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and other illicit activities, which, when combined with stringent efforts to curb fake news and propaganda, significantly reduced the “illegal spectrum” that often serves as a lifeline for terrorist groups.

In the tribal regions, where terrorism and extremism had previously flourished, the security forces have made considerable progress. For instance, 72% of the tribal districts have been cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance, creating safer environments for civilians and security forces alike. These efforts are complemented by ongoing operations against power theft, extortion, and kidnapping, which further disrupt the networks that fuel terrorism.

In Balochistan, the government’s efforts to engage with local insurgents have yielded remarkable results. In a key development, 14 wanted terrorists, including notable figures such as Najeeb and Rasheed, surrendered their weapons and returned to the national mainstream. This signifies not only the success of Pakistan’s military operations but also the potential for reconciliation and reintegration in conflict-affected areas.

Perhaps one of the most significant achievements of 2024 was the prevention of multiple terrorist attacks aimed at civilians. Among the most notable successes was the thwarting of a planned suicide bombing by two Afghan terrorists in Balochistan, who were apprehended before they could carry out their deadly mission. Such operations underscore the growing coordination within Pakistan’s security forces, enabling them to detect and neutralize threats before they reach their targets.

Despite the year’s many successes, the Pakistani Army and security forces recognize that their work is far from finished. The fight against terrorism is long-term, and while 2024 has been a year of decisive victories, Pakistan’s leadership is aware that sustaining these gains will require continued vigilance, collaboration, and reform. The elimination of terrorism is not just a military task but a national endeavor, with every citizen and institution playing a role.

2024 was undoubtedly a landmark year in Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts. The sacrifices of the nation’s military personnel, the intelligence and strategic planning behind each operation, and the broader societal reforms have set the stage for long-lasting peace and stability. The resolve shown by Pakistan’s Army and security forces throughout this year marks a renewed commitment to fighting terrorism and ensures that Pakistan will continue its journey toward a safer, more stable future. With this momentum, Pakistan’s path toward peace-what can aptly be called “Istehkam”-is now more achievable than ever. This “Istehkam,” has and is not only securing the nation’s safety but also setting the stage for the civilian government to capitalize on this hard-earned stability. With the environment now conducive to growth, the government can focus on initiating large-scale socio-economic development projects, including the next phases of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These initiatives hold the potential to transform Pakistan’s infrastructure, create jobs, and uplift the economy, paving the way for long-term prosperity and sustainable development across the country.