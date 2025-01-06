Khurram Dastgir Urges Unity and Transparency for Pakistan’s Progress Transparency and unity are the foundations of Pakistan’s brighter tomorrow. PTI’s Umair Niazi Calls for Unity and Open Dialogue Big hearts and open doors needed for Pakistan’s progress, says Umair Niazi”

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news Paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat Program he said that

SK Niazi has expressed concerns over Pakistan’s current political and social challenges. He emphasized the nation’s strong position as a nuclear power while criticizing corruption and governance issues. “Corruption is rampant, and where there is corruption, there will be no blessing from Allah,” he stated, urging serious measures to eradicate it.

Niazi also criticized the Sindh government for neglecting basic issues, such as children falling into open sewers, while questioning Punjab’s development claims. On the political front, he acknowledged the PTI founder’s popularity and stressed the need for fair and transparent elections, which the country has never experienced.

Niazi suggested resolving political tensions through negotiations and pardoning cases against leaders like Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI founder for the country’s betterment. Highlighting global influence, he noted that Pakistan must strengthen internal stability while seeking balanced support internationally. “We pray these negotiations succeed,” he concluded.

Former federal minister and PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir has highlighted the urgent need for collective efforts to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges. Speaking on governance, he stressed the importance of transparency to eradicate corruption, stating, “Corruption cannot be fought by simply jailing individuals; it requires systemic change.”

Dastgir criticized the divisive political culture, urging leaders to prioritize the country’s welfare over personal rivalries. He welcomed PTI’s willingness to engage in talks, though he lamented the delay in initiating dialogue, which he believes could have curbed the resurgence of terrorism.

The PML-N leader also advised reducing internal debt and lowering interest rates to alleviate the government’s financial burden. He called for respect for voters and emphasized the importance of unity, reconciliation, and learning from the Charter of Democracy.

Dastgir concluded by urging all political stakeholders to work together, saying, “We must think beyond chaos and prioritize the people’s betterment.”

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Umair Niazi emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders for the country’s betterment. “Everyone must have a big heart and sit together for Pakistan’s progress,” he stated, highlighting the importance of ongoing negotiations.

He shared that the PTI founder has formed a negotiation committee, and further talks hinge on permission to meet him. Stressing the need for relief from courts, Niazi criticized the baseless cases against the PTI founder, urging adherence to the system.

Niazi also pointed out the stagnation in CPEC projects since PTI’s government ended, emphasizing its significance for national development. He concluded by advocating for keeping the door to dialogue open, stating, “All eyes are on the negotiations as a pathway to stability.”