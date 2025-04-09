Haji Ghulam Ali Calls for Unity, Transparent Elections, and Economic Empowerment of Mineral-Rich Provinces Abdul Latif Chitrali Urges Respect for Public Mandate, Rule of Law, and Institutional Limits

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan group of News Paper and chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While Talking In His Renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that We should play a role in the development I thank Sardar Khan Niazi from the bottom of my heart, Haji Ghulam Ali There is a lot to learn from Sardar Khan Niazi Sahib, talked about connecting the state, politics and the people during his tenure.Whoever you vote for, there should be one for the state,

For the sake of the state, we must forget the bitterness of the past, Haji Ghulam of the country,The Constitution has given the people the right to elect their representatives, Whatever happens, we have to move towards goodness, says JUI leader Currently, all the pillars of the state are on the same page, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are two important provinces for minerals, There should be laws to ensure that investors’ investments are protected, Steps should be taken to address the backwardness of mineral-rich provinces,

Don’t give money to provinces with minerals but give interest-free loans, Our past with PTI is bitter, we tried to reduce the bitterness, There will continue to be differences, but we have played our role for the country, Haji Ghulam Ali raised his objections to the 26th Constitutional Amendment and then it was approved Our next competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be with PTI, Whatever policy JUI-F has is open,

It is our misfortune that we are failing in impartial elections Political parties should convince the nation that we can serve you better, The people will then elect whoever they think is best, JUI-F removed several clauses from the 26th Constitutional Amendment, The 26th Constitutional Amendment will cause the most losses to the PPP and PML-NPolitical parties will not be able to face the people in the upcoming elections.

PTI leader Abdul Latif Chitrali’s conversation in the program ‘Sachi Baat with SK Niazi’ We first have to see what our real problems are,

Wherever public opinion was respected, those countries progressed, Investors check whether the country has the rule of law before investing.

Balochistan is rich in resources but is not benefiting from them, We had proposed biometric polling for voting, The people voted but who won on Form 45 and someone else on Form 47, Adding salt can make Haleem, but it cannot make Halwa, Institutions can restore public trust by staying within their limits.