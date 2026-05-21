The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a 20-member national hockey squad for the FIH Pro League, with Imad Shakeel Butt to lead the national team in the event.

The national squad was finalized under the supervision of Olympians Islahuddin and Hassan Sardar. The squad includes two goalkeepers, Waqar and Ali Raza. Defenders include Abu Bakr, Arbaaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah and Sufyan Khan.

Midfielders include Nadeem Khan, Imad Shakeel Butt, Moin Shakeel, Hammad Anjum and Zakaria Hayat. Strikers include Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Imad, Rana Waleed, Abdul Rehman and Afraz Khan, while Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, Arshad Liaquat and Hanan Shahid will also represent the national team.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, players will be paid an allowance of one hundred and ten dollars per day in advance. Pro League matches will be played in Belgium and England.