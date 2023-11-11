The Bureau of Statistics has released a weekly report on inflation in the country.

According to the report of the Institute of Statistics, inflation in the country increased by 0.73 percent during a week, while the annual inflation rate was recorded at 29.8 percent.

The report stated that in one week, tomatoes became expensive by 15.4% potatoes by 4.5%, flour by 2.4%, garlic by 2.1%, salt by 1.8%, and chicken by 1.6%.

According to the report of the Bureau of Statistics, the price of jaggery, ghee, rice, and pulses decreased slightly last week.

In the report of the Bureau of Statistics, it was stated that the prices of 20 goods increased and the price of 8 goods decreased in a week, while the prices of 23 goods remained stable.