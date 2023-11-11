Season 2 of Pakistan’s super hit drama serial and record holder Tere Bin will be released soon.

A few months ago, after the end of the first season of the drama, the fans requested the producers that the second season of Tere Bin must come.

Apart from this, the role of ‘Hiya’ actress Sabina Farooq, who played a negative role in the drama, was also well-received by the fans.

Now the producer of the drama Abdullah Kadwani announced through a post on social media and said that the second season of the drama will start at the end of December.

He wrote in his post ‘Good news for your fans! Tere Bin Season 2 is going to air on 29th December 2023, get ready for more beautiful moments.

Abdullah Kadwani wrote ‘Mark your calendars and keep this date in mind, Inshallah, it’s going to be awesome and I promise you’ll love it’.

It should be noted that Abdullah Kadwani has not clarified whether the drama will start on December 29 or whether the shooting of the drama will start on December 29.