LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,580,557, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Friday, 30,656 people had died nationwide.

At least 20 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the past 24 hours, 3,377 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 20 of those results were positive. There were 0.59 percent Covid positives.

The government, according to Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, has improved the capability of Pakistan’s Border and Health Services to handle any sub-variant of the Covid-19 virus.

All points of entrance into the nation, including airports, are under observation, according to the ministry.

At all airports, he stressed, there will be quick tests and passenger screening. According to him, 90% of the people in the nation have already received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The minister said, “An efficient system with a qualified management team is fully operational in the country to maintain vigilance and is prepared to make an emergency plan to handle any sub-variant of Covid-19.”

He claimed that the Border and Health Services Pakistan ensured the application of global health standards.

He said that the country’s health system was well equipped to handle any sub-variant of the Omicron variation of Covid-19, including BF.7, in the event of an unfortunate circumstance.