ISLAMABAD – The Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take the first step towards normalisation by travelling across the border to play Asia Cup matches in Pakistan.

The Asia Cup must be held at a neutral location, according to Sethi, but players must travel to India for the World Cup.

Assuring that Men in Green will undoubtedly travel to India whenever normalisation takes place, he added, “Our contention is that India should make the first move and come over to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup.”

Sethi’s comments were made in answer to a query about Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s upcoming trip to India to attend the SCO meeting that will be held in Goa on May 4-5.

It should be mentioned that strained political ties between India and Pakistan have made matters more difficult, and cricket is now stuck in the geopolitical quagmire between the rivalling neighbours, who only face off in multi-team tournaments.

There is still an impasse between the two nations, but there are a number of solutions on the horizon to prevent events in Asia and throughout the world. On the fringes of an ICC conference last month, a hybrid concept for the Asia Cup was already being considered.

India’s matches at the Asia Cup 2023 are anticipated to take place at a neutral site. India could take part in the Asian competition in the UAE or Oman.