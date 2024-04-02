Islamabad: The World Bank has predicted a decrease in inflation in the country next year.

The World Bank has released the Pakistan Development Outlook in which Pakistan’s GDP has been predicted to be less than 3 percent in the next 3 years.

According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s growth rate is expected to be 1.8 percent this fiscal year, 2.3 percent in 2025, and 2.7 percent in 2026, while the agricultural growth rate is 3 percent this fiscal year, 2.2 percent in 2025, and 2.2 percent in 2026. Growth is expected to be 2.7 percent.

The World Bank fears that the new government will end energy and tax measures

According to the World Bank, the inflation rate for the current financial year is 26 percent, while the inflation rate is expected to be 15 percent in the financial year 2025 and 11.5 percent in the financial year 2026.

According to the World Bank, industrial growth is expected to be 1.8 percent this fiscal year, 2.2 percent industrial growth in fiscal year 2025, and 2.4 percent in fiscal year 2026.

In addition, the fiscal deficit is expected to be 8 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, 7.4 percent in fiscal year 2025 and 6.6 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2026.