LAHORE/KARACHI: The ongoing war in the Middle East has intensified the regional aviation crisis, with more than 20,000 flights cancelled across eight countries over the past five days.

According to flight schedules, flights from Pakistan to Middle Eastern destinations remained disrupted for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with a total of 145 flights cancelled.

Aviation sources said that 35 flights from Karachi to Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled, while 29 flights from Lahore and 12 from Multan were also affected.

Similarly, 35 flights from Islamabad, 14 from Peshawar, 12 from Sialkot, and six from Faisalabad were cancelled due to the worsening security situation in the region.

In addition, two flights from Quetta to Middle Eastern countries were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, in view of emergency evacuations from Gulf countries, 167 special flights were operated from the airports of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Reports also indicate that air operations in Riyadh and Dammam were affected due to ongoing attacks. On Wednesday alone, 57 flights were cancelled and 46 others were delayed at the two airports.

Furthermore, flight operations at several major airports in the region—including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Doha—have been severely disrupted.

According to aviation data, 240 flights in Iran, 215 in Iraq, 58 in Beirut, 25 in Haifa, and 380 in Tel Aviv have also been cancelled during the past few days as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.