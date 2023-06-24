A 12-year-old boy was died on Thursday in Karachi after being dragged for a km by a sacrifice animal he had taken for a walk and suffered serious injuries.

A video of the horrifying incident that surfaced on social media showed the youngster wrapped in the rope rushing after the cow as other people chased it.

Ibrahim, a 12-year-old boy from Sector 11-G in New Karachi, perished tragically while walking the cow, according to the police.

نیو کراچی گودھرا اسٹاپ کے قریب افسوسناک حادثہ پیش آیا۔۔ قربانی کیلئے لایا ہوا بیک بپھر گیا۔۔ بیل سے کھیلتا ہوا بچے کے پیر میں رسی پھنس گئی۔۔ بیل بھاگتا رہا بچے کو زمین پر رگڑتا رہا، 12 سالہ ابراہیم واقعے میں جاں بحق ہوگیا۔

The halter caught around the kid’s legs as he tried to get away. The boy sustained multiple injuries as a result of the animal dragging him for a kilometre.

Witnesses claimed that after they saw the occurrence, locals rushed into action, rushing after the animal in an effort to save the child.

But it wasn’t until the animal had travelled a fair way while pulling the youngster that they were able to step in and free him from the strap.

The injured kid was quickly taken to a neighbouring hospital, but he passed away from his serious wounds.

The second of Ibrahim’s four siblings, he was adored for his innocent and lively character. His father runs a clothing store.