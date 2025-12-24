The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the extraordinary and encouraging results of the tender issued for the sale of two new teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the PCB, 12 parties formally submitted bids within the stipulated date. These bidders belong to five continents of the world including the USA, Australia, Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, which is a clear testament to the global popularity and appeal of the PSL.

According to the press release, the results of this phase of bidding will be announced on December 27. In the next phase, technically qualified bidders will be given the opportunity to buy two new teams through open competition bidding. This phase will be held on January 8 at the Islamabad Convention Center.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is committed to completing this process in a transparent, competitive and in accordance with international standards, so as to ensure further expansion and development of the Pakistan Super League.