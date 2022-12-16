After the third Test against England, which starts on Saturday, Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan’s most successful batsmen, will retire. With 7,097 runs in 96 games at an average of 42.49, Azhar is Pakistan’s fifth-highest Test run-getter, after only Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,829), and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530).

As a 25-year-old against Australia in a Test match at Lord’s in 2010, Azhar made his debut in England and in just his second game, he had reached his first Test half-century.

He would add another 34 half-centuries to his total, and on 19 occasions, he would surpass the 100-run threshold.

The only Pakistani batsman to achieve a triple century in a pink-ball Test game is Azhar, 37. He achieved this feat in 2016 against the West Indies in Dubai. His greatest Test cricket score is an undefeated 302, which is still standing.

During the course of his 12-year career, Azhar also scored two double hundreds: 226 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in May 2015 and 205 not out against Australia in Melbourne in December 2016.

Additionally, he has at least 100 points in Zimbabwe, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and the West Indies. Azhar contributed a century in each innings (109 and 100 not out) against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014, helping Pakistan win the second Test by 356 runs and the two-Test series 2-0.