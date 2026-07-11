Quetta: The joint “Operation Shaaban” against terrorists by the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police is in full swing, with 16 foreigners killed in 24 hours.

According to security sources, effective operations are being carried out against terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij.

Sources say that 7 foreign terrorists were killed during the latest operations, while 9 were targeted earlier.

Security forces targeted terrorists hiding in difficult mountainous areas and remote routes through air and ground operations.

According to sources, the total number of terrorists killed during Operation Shaaban has reached 52.

It has been further reported that since July 5, a total of 102 terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaaban and other intelligence-based operations, while 64 terrorists have been killed during the operation. Security sources say that Operation Shaaban will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated in Balochistan. Wildlife

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police for the successful operation and said that the brave forces have crushed the enemy’s evil intentions, terrorists are a burden on the country and the nation, their root eradication is inevitable, the enemies of peace will not find a place to hide anywhere.