After two years, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are once more embroiled in a judicial battle. A 200-page charge sheet against the pair has reportedly been submitted to the court by the Narcotics Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB).

2020 saw the couple’s arrest when the NCB found cannabis in their Andheri house.Following the raid, NCB reported that 86.5 grammes of marijuana had been found in Bharti and Haarsh’s home.Both Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa admitted to using marijuana, according to NCB officers (ganja).

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya were given bail by the magistrate court in exchange for a Rs. 15,000 apiece bond. The two were charged with violating NDPS Act sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves minor quantity of narcotics), 8(c) (drug possession), and 27 (drug consumption).

One of the most well-liked couples in the entertainment business is Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They are most recognised for their comedic and hosting abilities. The couple has hosted a number of reality shows and is one of the producers’ top picks for the channel.

The couple was fortunate to have a son, whom they called Laksh Limbachiyaa and affectionately refer to as “Golla.” Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2022, a reality singing competition for children, is presently hosted by Bharti Singh. The couple also debuted the third season of Khatra Khatra Khatra, their home-produced comedy game show, which featured prominent members of the film industry.