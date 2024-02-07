UNICEF, a subsidiary of the United Nations, says that due to the Israeli bombing of Gaza, more than 1.3 million Palestinian children are forced to live in extremely dangerous conditions.

According to the UNICEF report, 610,000 children in Gaza are living under the open sky in the streets and fields of Rafah.

It should be noted that Israel’s barbaric attacks on Gaza are still ongoing, in the latest Israeli attack on a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, many homeless Palestinians have been martyred and many have been injured.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 27 thousand 585 in the attacks of Israeli forces in Gaza, while more than 66 thousand 978 people have been injured.

More than half of the martyred and injured by Israeli bombing in Gaza are only children and women.