LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Sources say that Acting Chairman PCB and Election Commissioner Shah Khawar will formally announce the election of Mohsin Naqvi as Chairman.

According to the sources, two representatives of Patron, Mohsin Naqvi, and Mustafa Ramde, were present in the special meeting of the Governing Board held at the PCB headquarters, besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dera Murad Jamali, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Sui Northern Gas, Ghani. Glass, State Bank, and PTV were part of the governing board.

Mohsin Naqvi was considered to be the strongest candidate for the chairmanship of Pakistan Cricket Board who is currently also holding the duties of the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Chairman PCB is appointed for three years and sources say that Mohsin Naqvi will take charge of the post after the general elections on February 8.