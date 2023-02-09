Dr. Musadik Malik, the petroleum minister, issued a warning, and the Punjab police responded by taking action against those responsible for illegally storing petrol and diesel in Sheikhupura, Patoki, Daska, and other areas of the province, according to reports.

While directing a crackdown against petrol hoarding in the province, IG Punjab ordered harsh action against the guilty.

Police crews raided multiple gas stations in Sheikhupura and Patoki as instructed, finding more than 1.3 million litres of gasoline that had been ‘illegally’ stockpiled. More than a dozen gasoline-filled canisters were also taken, and the recovered fuel was stored by the mafia in godowns’ underground tanks.