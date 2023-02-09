Shadab Khan, the vice captain of Pakistan, and Malika Saqlain, the daughter of legendary cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, are the newest couple to begin their lavish wedding festivities.

Shadab, who previously announced his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain, is currently in the midst of a celebration frenzy.

Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Hasan Ali, posted pictures from the occasion. She is seen in the photos putting mehndi on Shadab’s hand.

Shadab was photographed wearing a green shawl decorated with golden work while dressed in a classic black Shalwar Kamiz. The ceremony reportedly took place in Shadab’s ancestral village of Mianwali, but he hasn’t posted any pictures or videos from it.

Her joyful festivities are captured in other photos and video from the occasion. According to reports, intimate friends and family members attended this occasion.

Social media users wished the pair luck as they embarked on their journey as the videos and images gained popularity.