ISLAMABAD:APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali’s first interview after being elected as a senatorSarmad Ali deserves congratulations from the entire media industry for being elected as my senatorI will try to convey the problems of the media to the housesAll media create a mixed ecosystem and cannot single out any sectorIn our country, many sectors, including media, are victims of circular deadAdvertisement arrears are also a circular deed for the government,It is the responsibility of every succeeding government to pay for the advertisements of the previous government,I think there is an opportunity for me to raise such issues in the Houses,

There are problems for the media offices, if the payment will not be made, where will the employees be paid,

I thank Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who gave me responsibility on the seat of technocrat,

After 45 years, it is Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s first death anniversary in which he got justice,

I am not seeking any position from the government, I will fulfill my responsibilities,

Senator Irfan Siddiqui is a senior politician, he can also present media issues better,

Bilawal Bhutto and PPP decided to elect me to represent Sindh

I will not leave APNS, I will play my full role on this forum as well

I understand that the financial health of the media is bad, it cannot really raise its voice

Federation and provinces should pay the dues of electronic media and print media soon,

I will try to fully represent my province, party and industry in the Senate

It is very welcome that media person Mohsin Naqvi has become Interior Minister

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Senator Sarmad Ali is hardworking and experienced man, can solve media problems better, SK Niazi

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s execution case cleared by court,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a public man, had direct contact with the people,

Stock market improvement indicates that things are going in the right direction

SIFC is playing a central role for the improvement of the country’s economy

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Stock market going up is a matter of happiness for us, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Improvement of stock market, appreciation of rupee should be welcome but permanent,

The World Bank has said that one million people of Pakistan can go below the poverty line.

There is a fear that we will have to go to the IMF for another program.

We all want things to improve but the numbers are going in a negative direction.

The experience of privatization has failed before, the need for reforms in loss-making institutions.

PTCL was privatized in 2005 for which the full amount has not been received till date,

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made some mistakes, he learned a lot from him

Ishaq Dar could have been a very good candidate for Finance Minister

If tax evasion had been stopped, there would have been no need to increase the prices of electricity and petrol