Zimbabwe created history by defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs in the only Test match.

In the match played in Harare, Zimbabwe put on a brilliant performance and defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs, which is Zimbabwe’s biggest victory in terms of runs in Test cricket.

Bangladesh started their second innings on the third day with 40 runs for one wicket, but the entire team was bundled out for only 185 runs.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed early for 22 runs, while Mominul Haq could not put up much resistance and returned to the pavilion after playing only a short innings.

Captain Najamul Hasan Shanto and experienced Mushfiqur Rahim tried to support the team by putting on a 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Shanto and Mushfiqur were dismissed for 30 and 34 respectively, after which the Bangladesh batting line-up was shattered once again.

Blessing Mazarbani bowled a devastating spell for Zimbabwe, taking four wickets for 65 runs. Richard Ngarawa took three wickets while Newman Nyamahuri took two wickets.

With this stunning victory, Zimbabwe not only clinched the series but also achieved the biggest victory in their Test history.