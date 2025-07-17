Yunus Emre Institute and AIOU Celebrate Conclusion of Children’s Summer Camp with Certificate Ceremony

The Yunus Emre Institute, in collaboration with Pakistan’s Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), held the closing and certificate ceremony of the Children’s Summer Camp on July 17, 2025, at the AIOU campus in Islamabad.

During the camp, participating children were introduced to various aspects of Turkish culture, including Turkish language, calligraphy, traditional Turkish archery, and the strategic game Mangala. The camp was met with great enthusiasm by the young participants, who actively engaged in the activities offered throughout the program.

The event was honored by the presence of H.E. Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Islamabad, and Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, as distinguished guests. Families of the participants also attended the vibrant ceremony, where students performed Turkish songs and shared Nasreddin Hodja anecdotes, adding joy and color to the celebration.

In his opening speech, Dr. Zahid Majeed highlighted the significance of the ongoing collaboration between the Yunus Emre Institute and AIOU, emphasizing the positive impact of the summer camp—now in its third year—on the children’s personal and cultural development.

Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Pakistan, underlined the deep-rooted friendship and mutual affection between the Turkish and Pakistani peoples, expressing his belief that such cultural initiatives play an important role in passing this bond on to future generations.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Dr. Neziroğlu for his contributions to Türkiye–Pakistan relations. He interacted with the children about their experiences and praised the camp’s success, hoping it will continue in the coming years.

Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu reiterated the enduring strength and significance of the love and unity shared between Türkiye and Pakistan, voicing his hope that this fraternal bond would continue to thrive.

As a token of appreciation, renowned Pakistani calligrapher Wasil Shahid presented one of his works to Ambassador Neziroğlu. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and gifts to the children who participated in the camp.