A petition has been filed in the Lahore Sessions Court to register a case against famous YouTuber Rajab Butt.

According to the report, the petition against Rajab Butt has been filed by citizen Shahzad Adnan through his lawyer Mudassar Chaudhry. The petition has taken the position that in the social media video, Rajab Butt spoke derogatory words about the companions.

The petition stated that the NCIA was approached against Rajab Butt, but the case was not registered. The court should order the NCIA to register the case.

The Additional Sessions Judge issued notices while taking action. It should be remembered that Rajab Butt has faced various cases before this too.

After this new controversial video, Rajab Butt posted a story on social media while traveling in a plane in which he wrote that ‘If you want to be famous, then go outside Pakistan’.