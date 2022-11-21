Three years ago, WhatsApp added the option to lock the app with a password to prevent illegal access, although this feature is still only available on mobile devices. Given the popularity of WhatsApp Desktop, it is high time the feature was made available on laptops and desktop computers.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has finally begun developing Screen Lock for the desktop client. Although it is not yet included in the beta version, the report makes it clear that it is still being evaluated and will eventually be added.When Screen Lock is activated, like in the screenshot, a password is required each time you start the software.

This might be helpful if you share the PC with someone else. Screen Lock will be optional through settings, and you can turn it off at any moment, just like WhatsApp on iOS and Android. Because the functionality is still being developed, some text and app icons are missing from the screenshot.

Additionally, the password will only be kept locally for privacy purposes rather than being shared with WhatsApp. In the event that you forget your password, you can log out of WhatsApp Desktop and log back in by using your phone to scan the QR code.

It is unknown when Screen Lock will be included in the beta version because it is currently in development. This indicates that the release of the stable version of WhatsApp may not happen for several months. When the feature begins to be made available in Pakistan, we will update this space.