Muzaffarabad: Yasin Malik, the leader of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has made the decision to go on an ongoing hunger strike beginning on July 22 in Tihar Prison at New Delhi.

Following a meeting of the JKLF supreme council on Monday, his special envoy and chief spokesperson Rafiq Dar made this statement in a press release.

The Indian government has kept Mr. Malik in solitary prison since May 2019 as punishment for denying him a fair trial and for showing up in person to court in connection with some fictitious cases.

The spokesperson stated that Mr. Malik had actually planned to begin his hunger strike on July 12, one day before the final virtual court hearing, but had postponed it until July 22 at the request of the Tihar jail administration, who wanted more time to discuss his demands with the government and higher-ups in the jail.



Mr. Malik informed the judge on July 13 that he had written to the Indian government stating that “if his just and legal requests for a fair trial and physical grooming in court him defend him- by bridge the witnesseswere not acknowledged he would indeed be left with no choice but to go for an undefined hunger strike.” Was during his online looks from Tihar jail in the Airforce case.