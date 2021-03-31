Xiaomi announced a whole bunch of smartphones this week and the is the first phone on the market to boast the brand new 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset. Our own review unit came by and these are our early impressions before the review team puts it through its paces.

The first thing you notice about the Mi 11 Lite 5G is just how light it actually feels in the hand. It weighs just 159 grams despite packing a respectably sized 6.55-inch screen upfront. The panel is AMOLED and boasts FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Bezels are quite slim and uniform and there’s a 20MP selfie cam tucked in the left corner of the screen. The panel is also protected by Gorilla Glass 6 which should help with durability.

The back features a matte glass finish, which deals fine with smudges and greasy fingers. The Mi 11 Lite 5G features a triple camera setup with a 64MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 5MP macro module. The box contents include a 33W charger, USB-C cable, silicone case, a spare screen protector and a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

You get 6/8GB RAM, NFC and MIUI 12 on top of Android 11. The battery department is handled by a 4,250 mAh cell with 33W charging. We’re quite impressed with what we’ve seen so far from the Mi 11 Lite 5G so let’s see how it will perform in the rigorous testing of our review team.