The Karachi International Book Fair was formally inaugurated at the Expo Center, while the Sindh Education Minister also made an interesting revelation about stealing books as a child at the opening ceremony.

According to Express News, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmed Shah, Secretary of the National Book Foundation Murad Ali and others participated in the opening ceremony held at the Expo Center, while Book Fair Convener Waqar Mateen presented the welcome and Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association Kamran Noorani also spoke.

On this occasion, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah said that books are the biggest driver in the evolution of human society, the people of Germany built the world’s first printing machine and the people of China invented paper.

The Education Minister said that we are not against the responsible use of AI, but if we unnecessarily include it in the lives of children, books will be taken out of their hands, Meta and AI have ended the journey of turning pages.

He said that in 2024, the Swedish government brought back books to schools, 25 years ago, books were removed from Swedish schools and tablets were given.

He further said that we did not consider stealing books and roses as theft in our youth or childhood. Sardar Shah’s hook was that we have directed to establish one-room libraries in government schools of Sindh.