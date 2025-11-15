By Sadar Khan Niazi

Poverty, in its many forms, remains one of the world’s most complex challenges. Despite decades of development initiatives, technological advancements, and significant global attention, it continues to ensnare millions, leaving people without access to basic needs like food, healthcare, and education. This paradoxical existence where nations boast record GDP growth, yet vast segments of their populations struggle to make ends meet raises the question: What is at the heart of the poverty? And can we ever truly solve it? At first glance, poverty appears to be a simple matter of income inequality. The rich get richer, while the poor become more impoverished. But when we dig deeper, we realize that poverty is not just a matter of financial disparity. It is a web of interwoven issues historical, social, political, and environmental that shapes the lives of those caught in its grip. One of the central reasons poverty persists is because of structural inequalities embedded in society’s very framework. These are not just issues of income or wealth distribution but rather systemic factors such as access to education, healthcare, and housing that disproportionately affect the poor. In many parts of the world, the poor are also marginalized by race, gender, disability, or their geographic location. These forms of exclusion and discrimination mean that many never even have a chance to break the cycle of poverty. Take, for example, the staggering levels of child poverty that persist in many developed countries. In wealthier nations, you would expect that a child’s future is largely determined by their potential, not by the socio-economic status of their parents. Yet, despite advances in social programs and policies, too many children continue to grow up in families where they face hunger, lack of access to education, and poor health outcomes. This multi-generational cycle of poverty is deeply entrenched in social and economic structures that fail to prioritize equity. Globalization, while raising the standard of living for millions in some regions, has also contributed to widening the gap between the wealthy and the impoverished. The promise of a global marketplace has often meant that wealth flows to corporations and elites, while many workers particularly in the Global South are left behind in precarious conditions, often with poor wages and limited job security. Meanwhile, developed countries may turn a blind eye to the exploitation of labor in these nations, choosing instead to benefit from cheap goods and services. Moreover, advancements in technology can offer solutions for economic inclusion. With the rise of mobile banking and digital platforms, people in even the most remote areas can access financial services, education, and job opportunities that were once out of reach. Technology has the potential to democratize opportunities and empower people to lift themselves out of poverty. The future of poverty eradication lies not in charity or handouts, but in rethinking our global economic system. The current model prioritizes short-term profits and individual success over collective well-being and sustainability. What is needed is a shift toward a more inclusive, people-centered economy that values social and environmental progress over mere financial growth. This would mean prioritizing policies that ensure access to clean water, nutritious food, quality education, and fair wages. It would mean reshaping our economic systems to value human dignity over unchecked market forces. It would also mean focusing on collaboration, not competition, in the fight against global poverty. Ultimately, the dawn of a world free of poverty depends on the collective will of governments, businesses, and individuals. While the path forward is challenging, the opportunity for change has never been more within reach. A future where poverty is no longer a daily struggle is possible if we are bold enough to act.