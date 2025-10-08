In the ninth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup, Australia set a target of 222 runs for Pakistan to win.

In the ongoing match in Colombo, Australia, batting first at the invitation of Pakistan, scored 221 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

Beth Mooney stood out for Australia with a brilliant 109 runs. Alana King returned to the pavilion with an unbeaten 51 runs.

Among the other batsmen, Katpan Alyssa Healy was dismissed for 20, Kim Garth 11, Phoebe Litchfield 10, Ellyse Perry 5, Tahlia McGrath 5, Annabelle Sunderland 1, Ashley Gardner 1 and Georgia Wareham 0 with individual scores.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sindhu took 3 wickets. Ramin Shamim and Fatima Sana took 2 wickets each, while Sadia Iqbal and Diana Baig took 1 wicket each.