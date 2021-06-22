RAWALPINDI: A woman gave birth to quadruplets at Benazir Bhutto hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Amina Batool, a resident of Talagang district Chakwal, gave birth to three daughters and a son at Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The 30-year-old woman already has a daughter. The doctors said quadruplets delivery were occurred in her successful operation, adding that mother and her children were in good health.