Islamabad experienced rain early today, breaking the extended dry stretch in the weather, which led to a further drop in temperature in the federal capital.

The Federal Education Ministry has decided to prolong the winter vacation at all public and private educational institutions located in Islamabad as a result of the bitterly cold weather.

The official notification states that the winter vacation has been extended to January 7.City’s academic activities will go back again on January 9

.Ministry further ordered Islamabad’s Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) to extend the winter break and guarantee that the most recent instructions were followed in letter and spirit.

Winter vacation announcements for public and private educational institutions in the federal capital were made earlier this month by the Federal Education Ministry.

As per the official notification made on December 13, both public and private educational institutions in Islamabad are observing winter holidays that started on December 26 and were supposed to end on December 31. On January 2, classes were to begin up again.